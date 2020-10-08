Alicia Silverstone
9
charities
8
causes
76
articles
2
videos

Alicia supports PETA's Save the Sheep and Cows are Cool campaigns.

Silverstone lives in an eco-friendly house.

She set up a sanctuary for rescued pets in Los Angeles.

In 2004, Silverstone was voted, “Sexiest Female Vegetarian,” by PETA, and in 2007 she appeared nude in a print advertisement and 30-second commercial for PETA supporting vegetarianism.

Charities & foundations supported 9

Alicia Silverstone has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alec BaldwinBill MaherBob BarkerCorey FeldmanDiane WarrenEd Begley Jr.Ellen DeGeneresEmily DeschanelHal SparksJames CromwellJoan JettKim BasingerKristen BellMobyRussell Simmons

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Alicia Silverstone"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 8

AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Environment, Health, Oceans, Water

Contact Alicia Silverstone

You can contact Alicia Silverstone using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Theater, Fashion, Movies

More fields