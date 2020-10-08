Alicia supports PETA's Save the Sheep and Cows are Cool campaigns.
Silverstone lives in an eco-friendly house.
She set up a sanctuary for rescued pets in Los Angeles.
In 2004, Silverstone was voted, “Sexiest Female Vegetarian,” by PETA, and in 2007 she appeared nude in a print advertisement and 30-second commercial for PETA supporting vegetarianism.
