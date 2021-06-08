On June 10 actors and activists Joaquin Phoenix and Rooney Mara will present the Hope Award to Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and U.N. messenger of peace, at the Mercy For Animals Hope Gala hosted by NAACP Image Award winner, actress, and vegan foodie Tabitha Brown (Showtime’s The Chi).

Mercy For Animals is the world’s leading nonprofit organization dedicated to preventing cruelty to farmed animals and promoting compassionate food choices.

During the program, Mercy For Animals will also give awards to Miyoko Schinner, founder and owner of dairy-free cheese brand Miyoko’s Creamery; Pinky Cole, vegan restaurateur and owner of Slutty Vegan; and Erik Hastings, former undercover investigator and current Mercy For Animals senior investigations specialist.

Award presenters also include Grammy-winning singer Mýa; Grammy nominee Durrell “TANK” Babbs (Hit the Floor); actors Madelaine Petsch (Riverdale), Javicia Leslie (Batwoman), Alexandra Paul (Baywatch), María Gabriela De Faría (The Moodys), Cleo Anthony (She’s Gotta Have It), Daniel Newman (The Walking Dead), Christopher von Uckermann (Diablero), Christian McGaffney (Natalia del Mar), Pérola Faria (Apocalipse), and Sadaa Sayed (Jayam); and fashion model Alex Trevelin. The gala announcer is American Idol’s Mark Thompson.

The one-hour program will also feature inspiring musical performances by NAACP Image Award-nominated singer Jade Novah, Emmy-winning music producer Devin Johnson, breakout star of The Voice Australia Johnny Manuel, Broadway star Alison Luff (Waitress) and actor Matt Magnusson from the band Big Sur Bound, and singer-songwriters Avasa and Matthew Love.

After the awards ceremony, guests are invited to attend a virtual after-party with music from internationally acclaimed DJ Tigerlily and Grammy-nominated duo SOFI TUKKER, with special dance performances by Aubrey Miller (Just Add Magic), Rachele Brooke Smith (Burlesque), Nikki SooHoo (The Lovely Bones), Cortney Palm (The Dark Tapes), Tonya Kay (America’s Got Talent), Gianna Simone (Run the Race), and Sukantti.

This year’s one-of-a-kind virtual gala and online auction will celebrate Mercy For Animals’ 22nd anniversary and honor leaders in animal welfare and the plant-based food industry.

The star-studded honorary committee is composed of more than 200 icons from film, television, sports, and music, including Kate Mara, Daisy Fuentes, Alicia Silverstone, Kevin Smith, Mayim Bialik, Paul Wesley, Kat Graham, Diane Warren, Weird Al Yankovic, Charo, Gus Kenworthy, Carrie Ann Inaba, Mena Massoud, Enes Kanter, Jamie Campbell Bower, Margaret Cho, Olivia Newton-John, Edward James Olmos, and James Cromwell. A full list of committee members is viewable at MFAGala.com.

Date: Thursday, June 10, 2021

Time: The virtual red carpet featuring 70 celebrities will take place on Mercy For Animals’ Instagram page at 8 p.m. Eastern before the gala program begins at 8:30 p.m. The after-party starts at 9:30 p.m. Eastern.

Location: This year’s gala will be a virtual experience. Tickets are available for purchase at MFAGala.com.

Founded in 1999, Mercy For Animals has gained worldwide recognition for its trailblazing undercover work inside factory farms and slaughterhouses. This year’s Hope Gala celebrates Mercy For Animals’ 22nd year in service of animals and creating a compassionate food system.

For more information about the Hope Gala and to purchase tickets, visit MFAGala.com.