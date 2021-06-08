During the 90’s, Olivia Newton-John successfully overcame her battle with breast cancer. She used the experience to gain greater self-awareness and became a positive inspiration to millions of people battling cancer. As a breast cancer survivor, Olivia has become increasingly well known and respected for talking openly about her battle with breast cancer and for promoting public awareness of the importance of early detection. Her personal victory against cancer led her to announce her partnership with the Austin & Repatriation Medical Centre and the creation of the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Centre on the Austin Campus in her hometown, Melbourne, Australia. The ONJCC will provide a comprehensive range of services and facilities for cancer treatment, education, training and research.

Newton-John is also an ambassador to the United Nations Environmental Program, and served as a spokesperson for the Children’s Health Environ-Mental Coalition (CHEC) for 10 years. She spends large amounts of time supporting organizations such as the Red Cross, the Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, the Rainforest Alliance, and Concept Cure. She also became well-known for promoting the Olivia Breast Self-Exam Kit.