Was honoured by Kidsave in 2007, and is an honorary director of that charity.

She is on the board of Starlight Children's Foundation and an offical spokesperson for the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation.

Curtis narrated “Dirt! The Movie”, which aims to bring attention to the connection between humans, life and dirt.

Causes supported 25

AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Sports, Substance Abuse, Water, Women

