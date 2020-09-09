Was honoured by Kidsave in 2007, and is an honorary director of that charity.
She is on the board of Starlight Children's Foundation and an offical spokesperson for the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation.
Curtis narrated “Dirt! The Movie”, which aims to bring attention to the connection between humans, life and dirt.
Charities & foundations supported 22
Jamie Lee Curtis has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 25
AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Sports, Substance Abuse, Water, Women
Contact Jamie Lee Curtis
You can contact Jamie Lee Curtis using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Comedy, Literature, Television, MoviesMore fields →