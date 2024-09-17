Television’s biggest night took place in Century City, CA on September 14th, when Emmy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful entertainment industry influencers, joined together for MPTF’s 18th annual “Evening Before” benefit.

Attendees at MPTF's 18th annual "Evening Before" benefit

Co-Chaired by Greg Berlanti & Robbie Rogers, Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola Hamm, and Sheryl Lee Ralph, the annual event raised $2.5 million.

“I’m thrilled to be a co-chair of MPTF’s Evening Before benefit with Greg and Jon. MPTF really stepped up during a very challenging past couple of years to support the entertainment community, and I’m proud to be a part of a fundraiser that will help to sustain that vital support,” said co-chair Sheryl Lee Ralph.

Co-chair Jon Hamm added, “This incredible organization raises crucial funds and provides a host of other services for our industry family when they need it most. I’m excited to celebrate everyone’s great accomplishments while supporting a cause that helps many generations.”

Greg Berlanti noted, “I have a long history of being involved with MPTF and am honored to co-chair the Evening Before. MPTF has been there for our community for over 100 years and this celebration is a great way to come together in the spirit of taking care of our own.”

Funds raised from the event will be used to support industry members and their families who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving support, and residency on the Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, “home” to television and film veterans alike. During the recent work stoppages, MPTF received over 13,000 calls for aid and provided over $8 million in charitable financial assistance.

“Against the backdrop of an industry struggling to get back on its feet, this second Evening Before in 2024 didn’t lack for anything! The show of industry solidarity and support was remarkable and the Evening Before event was another great night for our entertainment community and MPTF. The support of our many Evening Before sponsors, donors, and guests will make a great impact on the lives of our struggling workforce,” said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher.

The 18th Annual “Evening Before” Host Committee consisted of Christine Baranski, Matt Bomer & Simon Halls, Stephen Colbert & Evelyn McGee-Colbert, Jamie Lee Curtis, Mark Duplass & Katie Aselton, Hannah Einbinder, Dakota Fanning, Colin Farrell, Richard Gadd, Walton Goggins, Jessica Gunning, Takehiro Hira, Tom Hollander, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Janelle James, Jimmy Kimmel & Molly McNearney, Brie Larson, Nava Mau, Sarah Paulson, Jonathan Pryce, Hiroyuki Sanada, Anna Sawai, Naomi Watts & Billy Crudup, Dominic West, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, and Bowen Yang.

The Executive Host Committee included Bela Bajaria, Frances Berwick, Casey Bloys, Michelle & Paul Buccieri, Matt Cherniss, Nicole Clemens, Channing Dungey, Joe Earley, Craig Erwich, Megan Haller & Peter Rice, Alison Hoffman, Pearlena Igbokwe, John Landgraf, Dan McDermott, Katie McGrath & J.J. Abrams, Jay Penske, Jennifer Salke, Tony Vinciquerra, Rob Wade, and Dana & Matt Walden.

This year’s presenting sponsors were Delta Air Lines, Penske Media Corporation (PMC), PEOPLE, and UCLA Health, with additional support from Diamond sponsors Apple TV+, Netflix, and Warner Bros. Discovery.

Among the celebrities who attended this year’s event were Paulina Alexis, Eric André, Tadanobu Asano, Awkwafina, Justin Baldoni, Brian Baumgartner, Selma Blair, Alex Borstein, Alison Brie, Quinta Brunson, Liza Colón-Zayas, Nicola Coughlan, Alan Cumming, William Stanford Davis, Zooey Deschanel, Laura Dern, Ayo Edebiri, Billy Eichner, Giancarlo Esposito, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jeff Garlin, Johnny Galecki, Brett Gelman, Edwin Lee Gibson, Nikki Glaser, Brett Goldstein, Tom Goodman-Hill, Max Greenfield, Alana Haim, Samantha Hanratty, Marcia Gay Harden, Glenn Howerton, Brendan Hunt, Devery Jacobs, Joshua Jackson, Allison Janney, Cosmo Jarvis, Keegan-Michael Key, Aja Naomi King, Angela Kinsey, Nick Kroll, Diane Lane, Marlee Matlin, Michelle Monaghan, Lamorne Morris, Aaron Moten, Annie Murphy, Katy O’Brian, Patton Oswalt, Adam Pally, Aaron Paul, Chris Perfetti, Kevin Pollak, King Princess, Ella Purnell, Zachary Quinto, Lily Rabe, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Retta, Haley Lu Richardson, Sam Richardson, Adam Scott, Rachel Sennott, Andrew Scott, Morgan Spector, Christian Slater, Juno Temple, Sophie Thatcher, Lea Thompson, Lisa Ann Walter, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Williams, Tyler James Williams and more.

The “Evening Before” was designed as a relaxed town square atmosphere by Studio Komorebi with specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.