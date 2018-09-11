Although actress Marlee Matlin has been a national spokesperson for the American Red Cross for years, raising public awareness for humanitarian help and disaster relief around the world, she has also received frequent recognition for her involvement in many other causes and charities.

In 1994, Marlee was appointed by President Clinton to the Corporation for National Service; she also served as Chairperson for National Volunteer Week and was honored in a Rose Garden ceremony.

The Academy Award winner serves on the boards of the Starlight Children's Foundation, which brightens the lives of terminally ill children, and of Very Special Arts, an organization that aims to provide every young person with a disability to high quality arts learning experiences.

Deaf since the age of 18 months, Matlin was instrumental in establishing congressional legislation requiring that all televisions manufactured in the US be equipped with Closed Caption technology. And mindful of others’ disabilities, she is an honorary board member for Easter Seals, which offers services, therapies and treatments to disabled children and adults.

Matlin is also on the board of the Children Affected by AIDS Foundation, and is among the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation's impressive array of celebrity supporters keen to further it’s work countering mother-to-child transmission of AIDS.