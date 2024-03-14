A star-studded host committee, Academy Awards nominees and presenters, along with some of the most powerful industry influencers came together on March 9, 2024, for MPTF's 22nd Annual ‘Night Before’ benefit.

Co-Chaired by Sterling K. Brown & Ryan Michelle Bathé, America Ferrera & Ryan Piers-Williams, Jodie Foster, and Paul Giamatti, the annual event raised over $4.3 million.

“MPTF and I have such a rich, wonderful history together of taking care of our own. I’m so proud to support this incredible organization and help raise crucial funds to support our industry family when they need it most,” said Jodie Foster.

America Ferrera stated, “I’m proud to be part of a benefit that brings our community together while helping sustain the important mission of MPTF.”

Sterling K. Brown noted, “I’ve been involved with MPTF for many years and am honored to chair the Night Before with my peers. This is not only a great way for us to celebrate together at the end of awards season and everyone’s great accomplishments but to support a cause like MPTF that helps many generations within our industry.”

Funds raised from the event will be used to support industry members and their families who benefit from MPTF’s charitable programs and services such as financial assistance, crisis counseling, caregiving support, and residency on the Wasserman Campus in Woodland Hills, “home” to television and film veterans alike. During the recent work stoppages, MPTF received over 13,000 calls for aid and provided over $8 million in charitable financial assistance.

“Once again, The Night Before showed that our industry and sponsors know how to celebrate the work of our creative talent, have a great time, and support a critically important organization. MPTF continues to provide charitable financial assistance to a workforce devastated by the recent work stoppages and sustain a retirement community for those whose broad shoulders we stand on today. The support of our many Night Before sponsors, donors, and guests will make a great impact on their lives,” said MPTF CEO Bob Beitcher.

The 22nd Annual “Night Before” Host Committee consisted of Patricia Arquette, Jon Batiste & Suleika Jaouad, Matt Bomer & Simon Halls, Danielle Brooks, Nicolas & Riko Cage, Willem Dafoe & Giada Colagrande, Colman & Raul Domingo, Colin Farrell, Brendan Fraser, Barry Keoghan, Simu Liu, Eva Longoria, Glen Powell, Echo & Ke Huy Quan, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Tracee Ellis Ross, Emma Thomas & Christopher Nolan, and Jeffrey Wright.

This year’s presenting sponsors were City National Bank, Delta Air Lines, L’Oreal USA, Penske Media Corporation (PMC), and UCLA Health with support from Diamond Sponsors, Dolby, Fox, and IATSE.

Among the celebrities who attended this year’s event were Abigail Spencer, Beatrice Grannò, Billy Eichner, Cara Jade Myers, Dan Bucatinsky, David Spade, Diane Warren, Emilia Jones, Erika Alexander, Fortune Feimster, Hari Nef, Helen Hunt, Jameela Jamil, Jane Seymour, Janelle James, January Jones, Jason Ritter, Jennifer Coolidge, Jeremy Pope, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, Jimmy Jam, Joe Keery, John Magaro, John Ortiz, Judd Hirsch, Juno Temple, Kaia Gerber, Kathryn Newton, Keegan-Michael Key, Kristin Davis, Lily Rabe, Marlee Matlin, Melanie Lynskey, Michelle Rodriguez, Mira Sorvino, Nathalie Emmanuel, Nicholas Galitzine, Nico Santos, Paris Jackson, Patina Miller, Paula Abdul, Quinta Brunson, Ray Romano, Regé-Jean Page, Regina Hall, Sarah Hyland, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Tatanka Means, Vanessa Bayer, Yvette Nicole Brown, Zooey Deschanel, and more.

The “Night Before” was designed as a relaxed town square atmosphere by Studio Komorebi with specialty food provided by Carmelized Productions by Jon Shook & Vinny Dotolo.