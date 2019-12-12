Jane Seymour
Seymour has donated proceeds from her paintings to dance companies and charities benefitting children.

In 2010, Jane established the Open Hearts Foundation to fulfill her dream of building a legacy dedicated to serving others, and empowering people to turn adversity into opportunity.

Jane attended the “Paddle Out” Protest, opposing the Cabrillo Port Liquefied Natural Gas facility being proposed off the coast of Malibu with Pierce Brosnan, Darryl Hannah, Halle Berry, Tea Leoni and others.

She is the narrator of the films The American Southwest: Are We Running Dry?, a recent film set to raise awareness of the water crisis currently threatening the Southwest, and Running Dry, from 2005, which was created to raise awareness of the water crisis threatening the world.

Jane is a member of the American Red Cross National Celebrity Cabinet and International Ambassador for Childhelp USA.

She is also the Honorary Chairperson for City Hearts, an organization teaches performing arts to abused children, inner-city children, and disadvantaged youths.

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Bullying, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Miscellaneous, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Water, Women

