RIDE Foundation (Robyn & Italo Dance Events), formed by Pro-Am ballroom dance partners, Robyn Shreiber and Italo Elgueta, has announced Jane Seymour as their next Artistic Integrity Award honoree for DANCE TO END HUNGER, their third annual gala.

No Kid Hungry, Share Our Strength's campaign to end child hunger in the US, was previously announced as the benefiting charity, with world-renowned chef Mary Sue Milliken also receiving the honor. Dance to End Hunger will be held on March 21, 2020 at City Market Social House in Downtown Los Angeles with a program hosted by Christine Devine and featuring headline performances by Lindsay and Jensen Arnold.

“We are delighted to honor Jane Seymour with our Artistic Integrity Award,” say Robyn and Italo in a joint statement. “Each year we celebrate members of the entertainment industry for their outstanding professional accomplishments in the arts, and for their heartfelt humanity that has made a difference for a multitude of worthy causes. Jane has demonstrated this throughout her impressive career as an actress, artist, author and most importantly, philanthropist,” they add.

A multiple Emmy and Golden Globe winner, Jane Seymour has proven her talents in virtually all media, the Broadway stage, motion pictures and television. The actress is beloved by audiences for her titular role in the long-running series “Dr. Quinn, Medicine Woman” and her iconic film roles including the 1973 Bond installment “Live and Let Die” and alongside Christopher Reeve in “Somewhere in Time”. She can currently be seen in the Netflix series “The Kominsky Method.” Jane’s most defining role, however, is her lifelong work in philanthropy. In 2010 she founded the Open Hearts Foundation, empowering people to turn adversity into opportunity based on the open hearted philosophy of her mother Mieke Frankenberg, a World War II internment camp survivor.

RIDE was established in 2016 to create one-of-a-kind dance events for difference-making charities, encompassing humane and ecological causes and featuring the talents of compassionate stars of the dance world. In 2017, RIDE held its inaugural gala event, Dance for Africa, which benefited the African Wildlife Foundation and featured performances by Karina Smirnoff and Mark Ballas and BC Jean’s duo Alexander Jean. In 2018, the second annual gala, Dance for Freedom, benefited two organizations fighting human trafficking and sex slavery – CAST (Coalition to Abolish Slavery and Trafficking) and Journey Out. The star-studded event was hosted by Brooke Burke and honored Carrie Ann Inaba, with featured presenters including Cheryl Burke, Kate Bosworth and Constance Marie and performers including Louis Van Amstel and Anna Trebunskaya. Los Angeles Magazine is once again the event’s media partner.

Dance to End Hunger is being produced by Tony Award winning producer Scott H. Mauro/Scott Mauro Entertainment, Inc. for the second consecutive year. Tickets can be purchased online at www.RIDEvents.org.