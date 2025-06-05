Summer should be one of the best times of year for kids, but far too many families struggle to replace the meals served at school, making it the hungriest time of year for many children.

That’s why No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America, is teaming up with big and trusted voices to drive awareness of new resources available to help feed kids this summer. Joining the effort are Co-Founder of Eat. Learn. Play. Ayesha Curry; Chef, Author, Restaurateur and TV Personality Lorena Garcia; Actress, TV Host and former Miss Universe Dayanara Torres and Actor and Producer Eugenio Derbez. They are recording public service announcements, amplifying on social media and more to promote No Kid Hungry’s summer resource hub with information on how families can access programs to help feed their kids during the summer. Parents and caregivers can visit NoKidHungry.org/Help or NoKidHungry.org/Ayuda to learn more.

“When kids have access to three meals a day, every day, they can dream big and have a bright future,” said Ayesha Curry, co-founder of Eat. Learn. Play. “Nutrition programs are a powerful tool to combat hunger. That’s why I’m proud to partner with No Kid Hungry through our Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation to help expand these programs and ensure families in Oakland and across the country know there are more options to help feed their kids this summer.”

Due to bipartisan legislation in 2022, long advocated for by No Kid Hungry and others, rural communities, often impacted by transportation barriers, can now serve meals to kids by offering meal delivery or pick-up services. In addition, a permanent grocery benefit program called Summer EBT or SUN Bucks, provides eligible families in most states with an extra $120 for each school-aged child to help with grocery costs over the summer months. This year, 37 states, Washington DC, 5 territories, and 5 Tribal nations plan to offer Summer EBT.

“Food is more than nourishment, it is a source of joy, connection and community,” said Lorena Garcia, chef, author, restaurateur and TV personality. “As a chef, I know every meal counts, especially for kids. That’s why I’m thrilled to join No Kid Hungry once again and do my part so that every child has the joyful summer they deserve.”

Before the new programs, only 2.8 million kids were accessing summer meals. In 2024, its first year of implementation, preliminary data shows that Summer EBT reached more than 18 million kids. With an estimated 13 million more kids to go, No Kid Hungry is working to expand Summer EBT to all 50 states in future years and providing grant funding to ensure rural summer meals options successfully reach more communities and that both programs reach as many kids as possible. Together, the new programs could help as many as 31 million children in the U.S.

No Kid Hungry is proud to work with corporate partners like Arby’s Foundation, Dollar Tree, HelloFresh, Tropical Smoothie Cafe and Williams-Sonoma, Inc. to help ensure kids have access to the healthy meals they need during the summer months and all year long.