A national nonprofit that inspires and organizes individuals and businesses to share their strengths to help end hunger. It raises funds in innovative ways — from holding volunteer-led special events across the country to developing cause-related marketing ventures and corporate partnerships.

Share Our Strength’s Taste of the Nation is the nation’s largest and finest culinary benefit supporting the effort to end childhood hunger in America. Every spring, thousands of the best chefs and restaurants donate their time, talent and product at more than 60 events throughout the United States and Canada. Funds raised are granted to local organizations that work to end childhood hunger in communities which Taste events are held and across the country.

Share Our Strength’s Great American Bake Sale is a national campaign that encourages all Americans to help end childhood hunger in America by hosting bake sales and other fundraisers in their neighborhoods, workplaces, schools and houses of worship. Proceeds from each bake sale go toward after school and summer meals programs as well as nutrition education programs for low income children as part of Share Our Strength’s effort to end childhood hunger in the communities where bake sales are held and across the nation.