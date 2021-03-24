This month, fitness lovers across the globe have the opportunity to “Get Fit for No Kid Hungry” with their favorite celebrity trainers and influencers with free livestream workout classes, including model Lily Aldridge and celebrity fitness trainer Simone De La Rue (creator of Body By Simone), as well as fitness expert and boxing trainer, Anthony Crouchelli (Liteboxer, GRIT BXING).

The livestream workouts will be hosted via Instagram Live and free to the public with donations encouraged to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign to end childhood hunger in America. Every $1 donated can help provide up to 10 meals to kids in need.

WHEN: Friday, March 26 at 7 a.m. PST/10 a.m. EST

Lily Aldridge & Simone De La Rue (they will be hosting the class together)

Saturday, March 27 at 8 a.m. PST/11 a.m. EST

Anthony Crouchelli

WHERE: The ‘Get Fit for No Kid Hungry’ livestream classes can be accessed via Instagram through the below handles of each participating celebrity and fitness influencer during the times specified above.

The public can join Lily Aldridge and Simone De La Rue’s workout fundraiser via @lilyaldridge or @simonedelarue.official (the class will be hosted through both IG handles), and Anthony Crouchelli’s workout fundraiser via @anthonycrouchelli.

WHY: Due to the coronavirus, 1 in 4 kids could face hunger today. No Kid Hungry has a plan to make sure kids are fed, during this crisis and every day. Through a combination of emergency grants, strategic assistance, advocacy and awareness, the anti-hunger campaign is equipping communities across the country with the resources they need to feed kids.