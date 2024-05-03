On Wednesday, April 24, No Kid Hungry, a national campaign of the organization Share Our Strength, and its supporters gathered for the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner to commemorate the strides the organization has made in the 40 years since its inception, and to honor remarkable individuals who have made an impact in its mission of eradicating hunger and poverty.

Lisa Loeb performs at No Kid Hungry Dinner

Credit/Copyright: Alex J. Berliner/ABImages

The dinner was held at a private residence in Beverly Hills where Chef, Restaurateur, TV Host and Author, Lorena Garcia led the evening’s events as emcee. The event honored longtime No Kid Hungry supporters and advocates, including: Chef and Co-Founder of Mundo Hospitality Group, Mary Sue Milliken; Auctioneer, Emcee and Fundraiser, Billy Harris; and corporate partner Kia. Singer-Songwriter and Musician Lisa Loeb was also in attendance and performed an acoustic set during the evening.

In addition to a live auction to support No Kid Hungry, the event included a one-of-a-kind dining experience and beverage pairings curated by renowned culinary talent from across California, including: Gilberto Cetina of Holbox; Keith Corbin of Alta Adams; Elizabeth Falkner of T’Maro; Ben Ford of Ford’s Filling Station; Ray Garcia of The Rose; Nakul and Arjun Mahendro of BADMAASH; Kevin Meehan of Kali; Rose Previte of Mayden, and Nancy Silverton of Mozza Restaurant Group.

With 1 in 5 kids in the U.S. living with hunger, the Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner raises critical funds and awareness to connect kids with the food they need to grow up happy, healthy and strong. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive.

The Los Angeles No Kid Hungry Dinner is supported by National Presenting Sponsor, Citi and local sponsor, Kerrygold and San Pellegrino.