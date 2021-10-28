It all comes down to this. After nearly a year, more than 400 nominations, a million votes by the animal-loving public, and a national television broadcast, seven courageous canines are converging from across the nation to compete for the top prize next month at the 2021 American Humane Hero Dog Awards gala.

The 11th annual awards, created by the country’s first national humane organization and sponsored by the Lois Pope LIFE Foundation, are being held November 12 at the glamorous Eau Palm Beach Resort in Palm Beach, Florida. The event will be hosted by Carson Kressley and will feature both animal and human celebrities including Vivica A. Fox, Grammy-winning musical headliner Lisa Loeb, country star Naomi Judd, singer Cande Rivers, the Alex Donner Orchestra, the seven heroic hounds who captured their categories in the national television finals this week on Hallmark Drama, and the winners from 2020.

“The eyes of the animal-loving world will be on Palm Beach come November 12,” said American Humane president and CEO Dr. Robin Ganzert. “More than a million votes were cast by the American public over the past year to help choose these finalists and now the top American Hero Dog will be revealed. This once-a-year event, recognizing the outsized contributions that animals make in our lives each and every day, is something every one of us should support.”

“The Hero Dog Awards celebrate America’s often unsung heroes,” said philanthropist and Platinum Presenting Sponsor Lois Pope. “From those who defend our country to those who help us heal, guide us, protect us, and help find the lost, every single contender exemplifies the courage and heroism we seek to spotlight in this campaign.”

All seven finalists, who took top honors in their individual categories will take part in the glittering Hero Dog Awards gala. The top winner is determined through a combination of ballots from the public and a special, blue-ribbon panel of leading animal experts and celebrity animal lovers.

And because behind every hero pet is a hero vet or veterinary nurse, American Humane will also be showcasing the winners of the 2021 American Humane Hero Veterinarian and Hero Veterinary Nurse Awards®, sponsored by Zoetis Petcare (a U.S. business unit of Zoetis).

For tickets to the 2021 Hero Dog Awards gala, please visit www.herodogawards.org/tickets or contact Mari Harner at marih@americanhumane.org or 1-800-227-4645.