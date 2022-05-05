After two highly successful years of drive-in events due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Race to Erase MS gala makes its long-awaited return to the foundation’s original home at the newly renovated Fairmont Century Plaza on May 20th, 2022.

This year’s guests will be treated to a celebration featuring a performance from Rock & Roll Hall of Fame legend, Nile Rodgers & Chic to help raise funds and awareness for multiple sclerosis. The event will also boast a fashion show featuring Tommy Hilfiger Adaptive’s latest collection. Launched in 2017, the line features innovatively designed clothing that makes dressing easier for adults and children with disabilities.

Expected to attend are Race to Erase MS founder Nancy Davis, Headliners Nile Rodgers & Chic, and additional special guests including Alan Bersten, Amanda Kloots, Angela Lewis, Anna Fiamora, Anna Trebunskaya, Anne Heche, Big Boy, Brandee Evans, Brian Austin Green, Camerone Parker, Candace Nicholas-Lippman, Carmen Electra, Christine Devine, Christopher Meyer, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Cybill Shepherd, Daniella Karagach, Darone Okolie, Dave Winfield, David Faustino, Dedee Pfeiffer, DeVaughn Nixon, Dorothy Lucey, Ellie Zeiler, Emma Brooks McAllister, Emma Norton, Emmett Hunter, Eric Benet & Manuela Testolini, Fernando Allende, Frances Fisher, Garcelle Beauvais, Gleb Savenchko, Greg Germann, Greg Phillinganes, Hero Hunter, Howie Mandel, Isaac Boots, Jack Osbourne, Jason Lewis, Jaylen Barron, Joely Fisher, Karimah Westbrook, Kathy Hilton, Katie Cassidy, Kathryn Newton, La Toya Jackson, Lea Thompson, Loni Anderson, Maddy Grace, Maksim Chmerkovskiy, Michael Campion, Olivia Sanabia, Pasha Pashkov, Paul Ben-Victor, Peta Murgatroyd, Samantha Hanratty, Sammy Wilk, Sean Small, Sharna Burgess, Sharon Osbourne, Siedah Garrett, Sutton Stracke, Taryn Manning, Tim Realbuto, Tommy Hilfiger, Victoria Justice, Vivica Fox, Zack Lugo and more!

Race to Erase MS was founded in 1993 by Nancy Davis and is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of multiple sclerosis. Race to Erase MS is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure for MS. Funding research is the core focus of the foundation and significant strides have been made to find the cause and cure of this debilitating disease. At the event’s inception 27 years ago, the absence of medications and therapies encouraged its involvement; the Race has been instrumental in funding pilot studies that have contributed to drugs now on the market and other very important therapies that are improving the lives of people suffering from MS.

All funds raised support the Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration of the world’s leading MS research scientists currently representing Harvard, Yale, Cedars Sinai, University of Southern California, Oregon Health Science University, UC San Francisco, Johns Hopkins, and UCLA. This nationwide collaboration of physicians, scientists and clinicians are on the cutting-edge of innovative research and therapeutic approaches to treat MS. It is the hope of the Race to Erase MS that in addition to combating MS through research in a clinical environment, awareness will be created by educating the public about this mysterious disease. Since its founding, Race to Erase MS has raised over $50 Million.