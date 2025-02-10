Cure Addiction Now (CAN), a nonprofit dedicated to funding innovative research for substance use disorder (SUD), will hold its Inaugural Fundraising Evening on February 24, 2025 at The Beverly Hills Hotel and will feature a live performance by Rufus Wainwright with additional entertainment to be announced.

The event was previously set to take place on February 3, 2025, but was postponed due to the wildfires that devastated Los Angeles.

“Our first ever event is dedicated in loving memory to my son Jason Davis on the fifth anniversary of his passing, February of 2020. He is the mastermind and Co-Founder of Cure Addiction Now, and it is my great honor to celebrate his legacy of inspiring the creation of new therapies to treat and ultimately save lives. Those struggling with substance use disorder deserve our help in fighting against this disease, both physically and psychologically, which is why we have assembled the collaborative group of esteemed doctors who are part of our Cure Addiction Now team that represent Mount Sinai, Harvard, Yale, UCLA, Scripps, University of Washington, UC Davis, Columbia, University of Kentucky, Johns Hopkins, and University of Texas Medical Branch,” said Nancy Davis.

The event will unite supporters, advocates, and experts to raise critical funds for CAN’s groundbreaking initiatives. By fostering collaboration among leading scientists and addressing both addiction and mental health, CAN is advancing toward its goal of eliminating stigma and delivering life-saving solutions.

In addition to funding scientific research, a donation will be made from the event to a local center supporting patients who suffer from substance use disorder that have been affected by the fires in Los Angeles. “People who struggle with this disease need support now more than ever during times of crisis. I am heartbroken at the tremendous loss our community has endured because of the devastating wildfires. No words can describe or properly convey the life altering impact it has made on family and friends. My deepest sympathies go out to all who have been affected by this unfathomable force of destruction,” said Davis. “It was Jason’s dream to help everyone who suffers from this disease of the brain, and we are on a mission to find a Cure for Addiction Now! Thank you to our community for opening your hearts and for your continued compassion and generosity.”

Co-founded by Nancy Davis and her late son, Jason Davis, CAN is transforming the landscape of addiction treatment through science-driven research and innovation. To date, the organization has funded over 19 groundbreaking studies, focusing on goals such as developing therapies to stop the craving mechanism in the brain, making detox easier and affordable for everyone to achieve sobriety and funding vaccine research.

Central to CAN’s mission is the commitment to removing the shame and stigma surrounding addiction and seeking help, ensuring individuals feel empowered to pursue recovery without judgment. Recognizing the deep connection between addiction and mental health, CAN emphasizes that substance use disorder is not merely a physical dependency. It is a disease often intertwined with mental health challenges, including anxiety, depression, and trauma. By integrating mental health into its research and treatment strategies, CAN is forging a holistic approach to recovery—addressing both the physical and psychological factors that contribute to addiction.

For more than 30 years, Nancy Davis has spearheaded the Race to Erase MS Gala, which has raised over $56 million for multiple sclerosis research, establishing the event as a cornerstone of the MS community. Now, Davis brings her unwavering passion and expertise to the fight against addiction, leading CAN’s mission with the same drive to deliver transformative results.