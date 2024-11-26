On Monday, November 18, Kathy and Nicky Hilton hosted their third annual Holiday Pajama Party at Kathy’s home in Los Angeles, benefiting Animal Haven and Camp Cocker Rescue. Kathy’s home was decorated to the nines for the holidays with trees, wreaths, garlands, florals and festive touches including POM Wonderful pomegranates.

Nancy Davis, guest, Faye Resnick, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Heather Dubrow, Alexa Dell, Cynthia Bailey and Kris Jenner attend Kathy & Nicky Hilton's Annual Holiday Printfresh Pajama Launch Party

Credit/Copyright: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Printfresh

Special guests included Anna Zuckerman, Ashley Benson, Ashley Park, Bijou Phillips, Crystal Kung Minkoff, Cynthia Bailey, Dorit Kemsley, Dr. Ava Shamban, Dylan Mulvaney, Emma Kenney, Erika Jayne, Faye Resnick, Heather Dubrow, Jaime King, Jennifer Tilly, Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Lorna Murray, Luann de Lesseps, Nancy Davis, Paula Abdul, Rachel Zoe, Terri Seymour and more.

Guests were able to fill their crimson red Hulken bags and choose items to wear from Kathy’s recent collaborations including The Hiltons x Printfresh pajamas, the Lorna Murray x Kathy Hilton The Dress Circle collection hats, scarves and bags, and the Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman holiday jewelry collection. The event also featured personalized giveaways including luxurious embroidered pillow cases and supplements from Cymbiotika’s Santa’s Health Shop, embroidered eye masks and custom printed coffee mugs by Sophie & Lili from Upneeq, and engraved water bottles provided by Saratoga Spring Water. Those in attendance were also able to create their own wreaths at POM Wonderful’s Wonderful Wreath Workshop, build holiday bouquets guided by UrbanStems, and also take their own holiday glam shots adorned in Kathy Hilton x Anna Zuckerman jewelry. Kathy Hilton’s own hand-made wreaths were also available for purchase, with funds raised benefitting Animal Haven and Camp Cocker Rescue.

Attendees were also able to indulge in beverages from the Moët & Chandon champagne vending machine, POM Wonderful signature cocktails featuring Kathy’s POM POM Martini made with Gray Whale Gin and Merry POM Margaritas with Casa Del Sol Tequila, and Saratoga Spring Water, along with bites including The Caviar Co.‘s unique baked potato and caviar station, pomegranate dark chocolate provided by POM Wonderful, and Dunkin’ donuts.