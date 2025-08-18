Peace One Day today announces that its planned 21 September 2025 celebration at the OVO Arena Wembley will now be streamed live to the world from Peace One Day studios.

This decision comes from a desire to reach more people, raising awareness and manifesting action for #PeaceDay globally.

Founder Jeremy Gilley said:

“Our mission for Peace Day is to raise awareness and manifest action. Peace Day is the day where more people think about Peace than any other day of the year. It is also the day with the greatest reduction of violence. This Peace Day global transmission is key to that success.”

The urgency of this message is greater than ever. In 2025, more wars are raging than at any time since the Second World War. Violent conflict has increased by 65% since 2021, and over two billion people are currently living in areas affected by conflict. The Peace Day 2025 Digital Broadcast will feature world-class musical performances, powerful speeches, and contributions from peacebuilders and global leaders, streamed to millions of people across the entire world.

Dave Stewart, Peace One Day Ambassador, said:

“The decision to move to a fully digital experience, in recognition of all those suffering across the world, is the right decision. Never before has our world been in a more urgent need for peace. The Peace One Day celebration will bring music artists and thought leaders from across the globe together, on a mission to stand together as one, irrespective of your political views or religious creed. Jeremy and I look forward to inspiring millions of people around the world.”

Peace One Day extends its sincere thanks to OVO Arena Wembley and Kilimanjaro Live for their understanding and support during this transition.

Peace Day 2025 Digital Broadcast, 21 September

Streaming globally at peaceoneday.org.