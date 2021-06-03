Internationally acclaimed musicians, actors, business leaders, entrepreneurs and environmentalists around the world will unite on 21st June to raise awareness of climate change and deliver a message for Peace One Day's Global Climate Action.

The free-to-register digital experience will unite millions around the world for a day filled with hope, reflection and connection, through inspiring discussions, music performances, and special interviews with some of the most influential speakers on the subject of climate change.

The event hopes to create conversations around a more sustainable future for our planet and aims to set out practical steps to help individuals and organisations engage with climate action.

Jeremy Gilley, Producer and Director of Climate Action Live and Peace One Day founder said: “The conversation around Climate Action is urgent and recognising that there can be no Peace without a commitment to a more sustainable world, Peace One Day has created the Climate Action Live Global Digital Experience as an annual event to help facilitate that conversation. I am thrilled and grateful to welcome such a diverse and knowledgeable group of individuals to this, our first Climate Action Live event.”

Jude Law, Actor & Peace One Day Ambassador; Eglantina Zingg, Philanthropist, Socially & Environmentally Conscious Entrepreneur; Paul Polman, Co-Founder and Chair of IMAGINE; Sebastian Copeland, Polar Explorer, Photographer and Climate Advocate; Vincint, Singer and Activist; James Cox Chambers, Renewable Energy Entrepreneur, Biodynamic Farmer, Filmmaker; Monique Coleman, Actor & Activist; John Sauven, Executive Director of Greenpeace; Hakeem Kae-Kazim, Actor & Activist; Caroline Lucas, Green MP for Brighton Pavilion, former leader and co-leader of the Green Party; Jochen Zeitz, Founder of Segera Coservancy, the ZEITZ foundation & The Long Run, Co-Founder of The B Team and Zeitz MOCAA; Susan Nakyung Lee, Collaborator at the Global Assembly; Zwai Bala, South African Music Extraordinaire, Award-Winning Artist, Producer; Richard Lui, Anchor & Journalist MSNBC/NBC News; Sir David Hempleman-Adams, Industrialist and Adventurer; Kechi Okwuchi, Singer, Speaker, Author; Guy Beringer CBE, Co-Chair of the Bingham Centre Appeal Board; Valerie Keller, Co-Founder & CEO of IMAGINE; Innoss’B, Singer, Songwriter and Rapper; Zbigniew Lewicki, Chief R&D and Sustainability Officer, Unilever Tea Company; Ahmad Fawzi, United Nations Strategic Communications Consultant; Michael Mapes, CEO, Trivium Packaging; Inge Relph, Co-Founder & Executive Director, Global Choices; Jeremy Gilley, Founder of Peace One Day, Producer & Director of Climate Action Live; and more participants to be confirmed shortly.