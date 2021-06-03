Jude Law’s support of Jeremy Gilley's Peace One Day films provided much-needed attention for the day of universal ceasefire. Peace Day, each year on 21 September, is a result of their work.

Law spoke in a series of short videos to promote the POD’s Global Truce 2012 Campaign, an effort to bring about the largest reduction in global violence in recorded history and to bring together the largest ever gathering of individuals in the name of peace.