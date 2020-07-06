Stiller is a supporter of several charities including Declare Yourself, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and the Starlight Children's Foundation. Ben was appointed as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in July 2018.
Charities & foundations supported 26
Ben Stiller has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- ALS Association
- Artists for Peace and Justice
- A Star For The Night
- Cancer Research Institute
- Centre For Environmental Education
- Clinton Foundation
- Declare Yourself
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Fulfillment Fund
- Last Chance for Animals
- Melanoma Research Alliance
- Michael J. Fox Foundation
