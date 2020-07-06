Ben Stiller
26
charities
25
causes
87
articles
10
videos

Stiller is a supporter of several charities including Declare Yourself, the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, and the Starlight Children's Foundation. Ben was appointed as a UNHCR Goodwill Ambassador in July 2018.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Ben AffleckBeyoncéBradley CooperCommonGeorge ClooneyJessica AlbaJohn LegendJon HammJustin TimberlakeLady GagaMatt DamonMichael DouglasRobert Downey JrRyan SeacrestSusan Sarandon

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Ben Stiller"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 25

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Animals, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Rape/Sexual Abuse, Refugees, Slavery & Human Trafficking, Voter Education

Contact Ben Stiller

You can contact Ben Stiller using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Comedy, Television, Movies

More fields