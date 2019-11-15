Small Steps Project

Small Steps Project is a humanitarian organisation and UK registered charity dedicated to supporting children around the world who live on rubbish dumps and survive from scavenging. Small Steps Project aims to raise awareness, through film, of the unacceptable hardships that they face.

The organisation delivers shoes, hygiene kits and emergency aid to protect children in the dump environment, followed by sustainable solutions to enable children to take small steps off rubbish dumps and into education.

Causes

Children, Poverty

Celebrity supporters 160

Small Steps Project has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:

