Naomi Campbell is a supermodel whose charity work centers around helping the children and people of sub-Saharan Africa.

She once said that the greatest joy of her life is knowing Nelson Mandela, and that his kindness, passion, and intelligence make him the perfect modern leader.

In 2005, Campbell founded two charitable organizations, Fashion Relief, which raised over $1 million for victims of Hurricane Katrina, and We Love Brazil, aimed at fighting poverty through supporting local artisans.

In 2007, Campbell hosted the South African leg of Live Earth.