Naomi Campbell
15
charities
13
causes
89
articles
1
video

Naomi Campbell is a supermodel whose charity work centers around helping the children and people of sub-Saharan Africa.

She once said that the greatest joy of her life is knowing Nelson Mandela, and that his kindness, passion, and intelligence make him the perfect modern leader.

In 2005, Campbell founded two charitable organizations, Fashion Relief, which raised over $1 million for victims of Hurricane Katrina, and We Love Brazil, aimed at fighting poverty through supporting local artisans.

In 2007, Campbell hosted the South African leg of Live Earth.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxBeyoncéBrian MayChris MartinDonna KaranElton JohnGeorge ClooneyGwen StefaniHeidi KlumJohn LegendMadonnaMorgan FreemanRichard BransonVivienne WestwoodWhoopi Goldberg

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Naomi Campbell"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 13

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Women

Contact Naomi Campbell

You can contact Naomi Campbell using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Fashion, Television, Movies, Music

More fields