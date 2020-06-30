Naomi Campbell is a supermodel whose charity work centers around helping the children and people of sub-Saharan Africa.
She once said that the greatest joy of her life is knowing Nelson Mandela, and that his kindness, passion, and intelligence make him the perfect modern leader.
In 2005, Campbell founded two charitable organizations, Fashion Relief, which raised over $1 million for victims of Hurricane Katrina, and We Love Brazil, aimed at fighting poverty through supporting local artisans.
In 2007, Campbell hosted the South African leg of Live Earth.
Charities & foundations supported 15
Naomi Campbell has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 13
AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Miscellaneous, Poverty, Women
Contact Naomi Campbell
You can contact Naomi Campbell using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Fashion, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →