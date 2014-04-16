AIDS LIFE was founded in 1992 to raise funds to support HIV+ and people living with AIDS. The annual Life Ball is the organisation’s main source of income.
It also promotes awareness and public consciousness about AIDS.
Causes
Celebrity supporters 47
AIDS LIFE has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Adam Lambert
- Amber Valletta
- Anastacia
- Bill Clinton
- Brooke Shields
- Calvin Klein
- Carmen Electra
- Cyndi Lauper
- David Garrett
- Debbie Harry
- Deborah Cox
- Dennis Rodman
- Diane von Furstenberg
- Dita Von Teese
- Donatella Versace
- Elton John
- Eva Longoria
- Fergie
- Fran Drescher
- Heidi Klum
- Helena Christensen
- Hilary Swank
- Holly Johnson
- Ivanka Trump
- Janet Jackson
- Joan Collins
- Jon Secada
- Katy Perry
- Kelly Osbourne
- Kenneth Cole
- Kim Cattrall
- Kylie Minogue
- Lily Cole
- Linda Evangelista
- Liza Minnelli
- Melanie Griffith
- Milla Jovovich
- Naomi Campbell
- Natasha Bedingfield
- Pamela Anderson
- Rose McGowan
- Scissor Sisters
- Sean Penn
- Sharon Stone
- Tatjana Patitz
- Vivienne Westwood
- Whoopi Goldberg