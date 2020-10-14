Joan Collins
Collins is patron of the International Foundation for Children with Learning Disabilities.

Joan became an honorary founding member of the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children in 1990.

She received the lifetime achievement award from the Association of Breast Cancer Studies in Great Britain for her contribution to breast cancer awareness in the UK.

Joan is patron of the Shooting Star Children's Hospice.

Collins has supported foster children in India for 25 years.

Joan has attended the Rita Hayworth Gala, a major fund-raising event supporting the Alzheimer's Association.

Causes supported 17

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Alzheimer's Disease, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Children, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Women

