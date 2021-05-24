Elizabeth Hurley
9
charities
10
causes
66
articles
1
video

Hurley selected the canine competition winner at the 2007 MacMillan Cancer Support’s Dog Day.

Charities & foundations supported 9

Elizabeth Hurley has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

AnastaciaAnnie LennoxColin FirthElle MacphersonElton JohnGeorge ClooneyGwendoline ChristieJoan CollinsJoanna LumleyKevin SpaceyLady GagaMichael JacksonRod StewartShirley BasseySting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Elizabeth Hurley"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 10

AIDS & HIV, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Poverty, Women

Contact Elizabeth Hurley

You can contact Elizabeth Hurley using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Business, Fashion, Television, Movies

More fields