Shirley Bassey
15
charities
17
causes
43
articles
2
videos

Held a gala charity auction at Christie’s in 2003; “Dame Shirley Bassey: 50 Years of Glittering Gowns” raised £250,000 (US$500,000) for the Dame Shirley Bassey Scholarship at the Royal Welsh College of Music and Drama, and the Noah's Ark Appeal.

Recently sold her London apartment, selling many of its furnishings at auction for charity.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Annie LennoxBob GeldofBrian MayChris MartinColdplayDesmond TutuGary Lineker OBEHeidi KlumIan McKellenJoanna LumleyMelanie CMichael JacksonMinnie DriverRichard BransonRonan Keating

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Shirley Bassey"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 17

Abuse, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Disaster Relief, Family/Parent Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Literacy, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Substance Abuse, Weapons Reduction

Contact Shirley Bassey

You can contact Shirley Bassey using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Music

More fields