Coldplay consists of: Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion.

In the band’s early years, Coldplay was known to give 10% of their profits to charity.

Coldplay teamed up with REM’s Michael Stipe for a charity single to continue aid for Hurricane Katrina victims; proceeds benefit Mercy Corps. The CD, In the Sun, is available for purchase on iTunes.

The band has donated items for auctions benefiting Cancer Active and Kids Company, and for several years they have supported Kids Company further by donating proceeds from their Under 1 Roof charity concerts. Chris Martin said of the concerts:

“Buying a ticket to this concert will guarantee two things: a totally unique never-to-be-repeated night of star-spangled entertainment, and money in the Christmas coffers of a charity that brings love and happiness to London’s most vulnerable kids.”

Coldplay are vocal supporters of Amnesty International, and were filmed for Make Poverty History's Click campaign.

The band asks that any gifts intended for them are instead donated to charity.