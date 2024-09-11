The search is on for volunteers in Australia and New Zealand to help spread the importance of taking action with Global Citizen before and during Coldplay's upcoming tour! All volunteers receive complimentary access to the show.

See Coldplay while supporting Global Citizen

Coldplay has pledged to make the Music Of The Spheres Tour as sustainable and low-carbon as possible. This volunteer opportunity provides a direct way of ensuring that everyone who attends the show carries that same mindset forward, long after the final song plays.

If you are passionate about sustainability and love talking to people, then this volunteer opportunity is for you, apply now!