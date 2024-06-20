Global Citizen, the world’s leading international advocacy organization on a mission to end extreme poverty, today announced the lineup of the 2024 Global Citizen Festival, set to take place on Central Park’s Great Lawn on September 28.

Post Malone, Doja Cat, Jelly Roll and Rauw Alejandro will headline this year’s festival, with additional performers to be announced in the coming weeks. Global Citizen Ambassador Hugh Jackman will host the event, which will also feature appearances by Dr. Jane Goodall, DBE, Founder, the Jane Goodall Institute & UN Messenger of Peace, and Global Citizen Festival Curator, Chris Martin of Coldplay.

The hunger crisis continues to grow, infectious diseases are still spreading, debt is on the rise, and last year was the hottest on record. Meanwhile, governments everywhere are reducing their contributions to foreign aid, with more than half of G7 countries having proposed cuts this year. Despite the emerging gap between what the world needs and what seems politically possible, the plight of the world’s most vulnerable communities is more urgent than ever. This is a critical year for the global community to support frontline organizations, invest in lifesaving solutions, and act today, to save tomorrow.

The 2024 Global Citizen Festival takes aim at these major issues perpetuating extreme poverty around the world. Tickets to the Global Citizen Festival are free and can be earned by taking action on the Global Citizen app or at globalcitizenfestival.com to demand change from governments and private sector leaders. This year, global citizens everywhere will unite to call for urgent action to:

Defeat Poverty

Global Citizen is calling on the G7 countries – Canada, France, Germany, Japan, Italy, the UK and the US – to increase their support for anti-poverty programs worldwide, including increasing their contributions by at least 25 percent to the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund dedicated to defeating poverty in the world’s 75 lowest-income countries. Achieving an IDA replenishment of at least $100 billion will support the social and economic development of more than 1.5 billion people, including providing 250 million people with access to electricity by 2030, addressing malnutrition for over 40 million women and children per year, and driving domestic investment in healthcare, agriculture and education. Global Citizen’s campaigning for the IDA replenishment will include hosting the Economic Development Assembly just days after the festival on October 9-10 in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, in partnership with Bridgewater Associates, Harith General Partners, and the Government of Côte d’Ivoire. Additionally, Japan, the UK, Australia, UAE, Qatar, Canada, Norway and Korea need to reallocate their remaining Special Drawing Rights – a special type of currency from the IMF – to Multilateral Development Banks, which will mobilize $80 billion for the green transition and pandemic preparedness for countries in need.

Defend the Planet

Global Citizen is calling for businesses, philanthropic foundations and governments to protect and restore the Amazon rainforest by investing $1 billion, including supporting indigenous communities, who are guardians of 80 percent of the world’s biodiversity. The Amazon is one of the world’s largest carbon sinks, storing 150 billion tons of carbon – equivalent to 15-20 years of global greenhouse gas emissions – making it vital to slowing climate change. The EU and G20 countries should also set specific timelines by which they will phase out coal, oil and gas, in line with the historic decision made at COP last year, to ensure a swift and equitable green transition and avoid more human suffering due to climate change.

Demand Equity

Global Citizen is calling for equitable access to nutritious food, stronger health systems, and quality education. Governments such as Australia, Canada, European Commission, France, Germany, Italy, Norway, Spain, Sweden, the UK and the US must commit at least $5 billion collectively to organizations working to provide equitable access to meet peoples’ basic needs. Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, must also be fully funded through 2030, significantly to help reach the more than 14 million “zero-dose” children who have never received a life-saving vaccine.

Organizations Global Citizen is campaigning for this year include CGIAR, Education Cannot Wait, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance, the Global Polio Eradication Initiative, The International Fund for Agricultural Development, International Labor Organization, United Nations Population Fund Supply Partnership, United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the World Health Organization, and for domestic resource mobilization for women, health, food, and education. Global Citizen is also calling for a world where everyone’s human rights are respected and protected, including the rights of advocates and activists worldwide, particularly defenders risking their lives to take action on extreme poverty and protect the planet.

As part of the Global Citizen Festival and campaign, Global Citizen is proud to support and partner with a variety of nonprofit organizations that are aligned in mission and cause across New York’s five boroughs, including Black Surfing Rockaway, The Bowery Mission, Breaking Ground, Citymeals on Wheels, Covenant House International, Elevate New York, Expecting Relief, Girl Be Heard, Good Shepherd Services, Outright International, South Asian Youth Action (SAYA), South Bronx Unite, Win (Women in Need), and YMCA of Greater New York – Bed Stuy. Global Citizen will once again partner with Everland to make a positive contribution to nature and cover the estimated carbon emissions of the festival by supporting community-centered forest conservation.

“It’s been a few years since I was last on the Global Citizen Festival stage in Paris, and I’m excited to join forces with Global Citizen once again in Central Park this September to drive as much action as we can to make the world a better place,” said Doja Cat. “We all have a part we can play to help end extreme poverty and stand up for equity. I’m looking forward to being part of this major evening of positive change.”

“As a longtime supporter of Global Citizen and its mission, I am thrilled to be returning as host of the Global Citizen Festival this fall,” said Hugh Jackman, Global Citizen Ambassador. “For over a decade, Global Citizen has driven life-saving impact for nearly 1.3 billion people around the world, and we’ll gather once again on September 28 to help end extreme poverty, defend the planet, and demand equity. I can’t wait to see you all on Central Park’s Great Lawn to collectively call for change on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable communities.”

“The Amazon rainforest is movement, spirituality, and vital energy. It plays an essential role in combating the climate emergency, and restoring the Amazon and protecting its people is our responsibility,” said Janja Lula da Silva, First Lady of Brazil. “Fighting to overcome poverty among the most vulnerable populations living there, who are protecting the forest, must also be a priority, and we welcome Global Citizen’s immense support. This campaign is important for us to mobilize different actors and care for this fundamental ecosystem for our collective future. And Brazil is ready to lead by example.”

Global Citizen Festival is presented by Citi and Cisco. Major Partners are Bridgewater Associates, Delta Air Lines, Motsepe Foundation, P&G, Verizon and World Wide Technology; Production Partner Live Nation; Exclusive US Audio Partner iHeartMedia; and Location Partner New York City Parks. The 2024 Global Citizen Festival is produced by Diversified Production Services.

The 2024 Global Citizen Festival campaign and its policy goals are supported by a global coalition of over 90 organizations including: Africa Forward by Catalyst 2030, African Climate Reality Project, African Renaissance Trust, Aspire Artemis Foundation, Ban Ki-moon Centre for Global Citizens, Black Professionals in International Affairs, Blended Finance Taskforce, Bread for the World, Buyambo, Center for Global Alchemy and Cross-Cultural Leadership, Center for Music Ecosystems, CIVICUS, Climate and Health Foundation, Climate Action Platform – Africa, Climate Cardinals, Common Good Marketplace, Connected Development, dev.tv, Don’t Gas Africa, e^2=equitable energy, Education Cannot Wait – UN Global Fund for Education in Emergencies, Equitable Earth, European Center for Not-for-Profit Law, Farmer on Fire Ltd, Foreign Policy Community of Indonesia (FPCI), FOCUS 2030, Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty Initiative, Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, Gender and Economy Research Center NPGE, Global Health Advocates, Global Leading Light Initiatives, Global Nation, Global Witness, Go Global Enterprises – Educate, Lead, Advocate, Hope for Her International, Hungry for Action, iDE (International Development Enterprises), IEC Global Impact Fund, International Labor Organization, Indigenous Peoples Rights International (IPRI), Integrity Initiatives International, International Fund for Public Interest Media, Jacob’s Ladder Africa, Jara, Junior Achievement (JA) Africa, LEAP Africa, Loss and Damage Youth Coalition, Malaria No More UK, Marafiki United Green Youths Initiative, mothers2mothers, Norwegian Human Rights Fund (NHRF), OHCHR, ONE, OurCause, Outright International, OWIT Brussels, Pacific Islands Students Fighting Climate Change, PA, Phakamani Young Minds Academy, Plastic Punch, Power Shift Africa, Power to Girls Fdn, Project Vote SA, Re:wild, Rotary International, SDG2 Advocacy Hub, Sharing Strategies, Shule Foundation, Inc, Stark NKD, Sungulo Comm NPC, Sustainability and Climate Show, Teen Aid international organization, The Access Challenge, The Asian Network, The Erline Bradshaw Foundation, The Global Education & Leadership Foundation (tGELF), The Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria, The Global Sunrise Project & 1.5 Degrees of Peace, The Green Protector, The Village Youth Fund, UNESCO Center for Peace, United Nations Association of the National Capital Area, United Nations Global Compact Brazil, United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), United Nations Joint Sustainable Development Goals Fund, United Young Farmers Forum, WA Bat Network, Walkers Reserve, Women At Risk International Foundation, World Health Organization (WHO), Yamba Malawi, and Young Climate Collaborative. Additionally, in order to ensure a fair, fast and funded phase out of fossil fuels, Global Citizen joins 13 Nations, hundreds of businesses including 17 banks, over a 100 cities, thousands of civil society groups and scientists calling for a Fossil Fuel Non-Proliferation Treaty to compliment the Paris Agreement and ensure international cooperation.

Global Citizen is grateful for the support of leading media companies including: AIM Group, Altermark, Atmosphere TV, Bella Naija, Branded Cities, Captivate, Digital Mobile Media, EIB Network, Grocery TV, GSTV, iHeartMedia, Interstate Outdoor, OkayAfrica, MX Location, New Tradition, Orange Barrel Media, MX Location, OUTFRONT Media, Penske Media, Rolling Stone, Seen Media, Six Flags Theme Parks, TimesLIVE, TouchTunes, Trooh Media, Vanguard, Vox Media, and The Wall Street Journal, Zikoko.