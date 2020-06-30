Jackman has lent his narrative to the Global Poverty Project to create new momentum in the fight against extreme poverty.

Hugh and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, served as Honorary Committee Co-Chairs at the 2009 Worldwide Orphans Foundation Benefit Gala.

Jackman founded Laughing Man Worldwide, and in 2011 opened the Laughing Man charity coffee shop, in New York . All profits go to charity initiatives.