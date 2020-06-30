Jackman has lent his narrative to the Global Poverty Project to create new momentum in the fight against extreme poverty.
Hugh and his wife, Deborra-Lee Furness, served as Honorary Committee Co-Chairs at the 2009 Worldwide Orphans Foundation Benefit Gala.
Jackman founded Laughing Man Worldwide, and in 2011 opened the Laughing Man charity coffee shop, in New York . All profits go to charity initiatives.
Charities & foundations supported 28
Hugh Jackman has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Actors Fund of America
- Aid Still Required
- Broadway Cares/Equity Fights AIDS
- Cancer Research Institute
- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute
- David Lynch Foundation
- Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Everyone Matters
- FHI 360
- Gabrielle's Angel Foundation
- Global Citizen
- Global Poverty Project
- Laughing Man
Other supporters of the same charities & foundations
Insights
1 related place
Causes supported 22
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, Animals, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Conservation, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Fair Trade, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Literacy, Miscellaneous, Peace, Philanthropy, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support
Contact Hugh Jackman
You can contact Hugh Jackman using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)
Official web sites
No web sites are known
Browse celebrities in the same fields
Theater, Television, Movies, MusicMore fields →