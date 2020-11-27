The David Lynch Foundation (DLF) will host a live, virtual benefit concert on Thursday, December 3 featuring headliners including Graham Nash, Elvis Costello, Katy Perry, Hugh Jackman, and Kesha.
The free event, coined “MEDITATE AMERICA,” will be a celebration to raise support to bring free Transcendental Meditation™ training to adults and children in need, including healthcare workers on the COVID-19 frontlines, veterans battling PTSD and depression, and families living in at-risk communities. The event will also highlight “Heal the Healers Now,” a new initiative to bring TM to the medical providers who are working tirelessly to end the pandemic. Register for tickets at meditateamerica.org.
Highlights of the celebration will include:
- Graham Nash singing “Our House” with a children’s choir
- Elvis Costello singing “What’s So Funny About Peace, Love and Understanding?”
- Kesha and Jim James singing the Bob Dylan classic, “I Shall Be Released.”
- Sting singing “One World Is Enough,” along with the renowned West African singer Angelique Kidjo
- Hugh Jackman interviewing Katy Perry about her meditation practice
- George Stephanopoulos, Robin Roberts, and ABC Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will host the event