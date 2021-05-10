Robin Roberts
Robin Roberts is the anchor of ABC’s morning show Good Morning America.

Roberts began her crusade to recruit bone marrow donors shortly after announcing in June 2012 that she was battling myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS) and needed a bone marrow transplant to survive. Though she was fortunate to find a perfect donor match in her sister Sally-Ann, Roberts has worked tirelessly to raise awareness about the need for more people – particularly African Americans – to volunteer as potential bone marrow donors in order to improve all patients’ chances of finding a life-saving match. Roberts, an Ambassador of Hope for Be The Match, celebrated her one-year transplant anniversary in September.

Causes supported 12

AIDS & HIV, Blood, Marrow & Organ Donation, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Education, Health, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Poverty

