The Foundation’s mission is to create positive change in media by supporting educational programs, recognition events, and scholarships that benefit students pursuing careers in media and allied fields.
- Aisha Tyler
- Allison Janney
- Amanda Seyfried
- America Ferrera
- Amy Poehler
- Andra Day
- Ashley Judd
- Bethany Joy Lenz
- Billie Jean King
- Chrissy Metz
- Christina Applegate
- Christina Hendricks
- Christina Perri
- Claire Danes
- Danai Gurira
- Danica McKellar
- Debbie Allen
- Debbie Matenopoulos
- Drew Barrymore
- Elle Fanning
- Erica Hill
- Faith Hill
- Gayle King
- Hoda Kotb
- Holly Robinson-Peete
- Jane Fonda
- Jane Pauley
- Jeannie Mai
- Jesse Williams
- Jessie Chris
- Jillian Rose Reed
- Jon Cryer
- Julia Roberts
- Kathie Lee Gifford
- Katie Couric
- Katy Perry
- Kelly Clarkson
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Lisa Ling
- Loni Love
- Lynda Carter
- Maggie Gyllenhaal
- Mandy Moore
- Mariska Hargitay
- Megan Mullally
- Meghan Markle
- Melissa McCarthy
- Melissa Rivers
- Melora Hardin
- Michelle Williams
- Mindy Kaling
- Naomi Watts
- Natalie Morales
- Natasha Lyonne
- Nick Offerman
- Niecy Nash
- Norman Lear
- Octavia Spencer
- Olivia Munn
- Patricia Arquette
- Rachel Bloom
- Rachel Platten
- Reese Witherspoon
- Retta
- Rita Moreno
- Robin Roberts
- Sandra Oh
- Scott Foley
- Shaun Robinson
- Sheryl Crow
- Soledad O'Brien
- Tamron Hall
- Toni Braxton
