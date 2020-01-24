Sheryl Crow
Grammy Award winner and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow is no stranger to giving back. She supports numerous children’s and cancer organizations, and performed at a fundraiser to help build Canada’s largest breast cancer centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, as well as a fundraiser with Sting to support the hospital’s expanding High Risk Mothers and Babies centre.
She has been inspired by what the World Food Programme does every day to help children around the world, and encourages her fans to make donations to this non-profit organization. 
The Missouri native performed a free concert as part of the All-Star Game festivities, helping to raise money for the cancer charity, Stand Up To Cancer. Crow also did a performance to support the El Faro Orphanage.
Ms. Crow’s talent for helping doesn’t stop with singing, either. She has her own apparel range, from which 10% of all the proceeds go to cancer research.

