Grammy Award winner and breast cancer survivor Sheryl Crow is no stranger to giving back. She supports numerous children’s and cancer organizations, and performed at a fundraiser to help build Canada’s largest breast cancer centre at Sunnybrook Hospital, as well as a fundraiser with Sting to support the hospital’s expanding High Risk Mothers and Babies centre.
She has been inspired by what the World Food Programme does every day to help children around the world, and encourages her fans to make donations to this non-profit organization.
The Missouri native performed a free concert as part of the All-Star Game festivities, helping to raise money for the cancer charity, Stand Up To Cancer. Crow also did a performance to support the El Faro Orphanage.
Ms. Crow’s talent for helping doesn’t stop with singing, either. She has her own apparel range, from which 10% of all the proceeds go to cancer research.
Charities & foundations supported 37
Sheryl Crow has supported the following charities listed on this site:
- Aid Still Required
- Andre Agassi Foundation for Education
- Cancer Research Institute
- Children Mending Hearts
- Children's Defense Fund
- City of Hope
- Crossroads Centre
- David Lynch Foundation
- Dream Foundation
- Elevate Hope Foundation
- Elton John AIDS Foundation
- Entertainment Industry Foundation
- Every Mother Counts
- Feeding America
- Got Your 6
- GRAMMY Foundation
- Green Music Group
- Healthy Child Healthy World
- HELP USA
- Live Earth
- Los Angeles Regional Foodbank
- MusiCares
- OmniPeace
- Race to Erase MS
- Revlon Run/Walk For Women
- Rock the Earth
- Sarah McLachlan School of Music
- Special Olympics
- Stand Up To Cancer
- Stop Global Warming
- Street Teens
- Sunnybrook Foundation
- TGR Foundation
- The Children's Center
- The Salvation Army
- TJ Martell Foundation
- War Child
Causes supported 26
Abuse, Addiction, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Environment, Family/Parent Support, Grief Support, Health, Homelessness, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Miscellaneous, Peace, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Senior Citizen Support, Substance Abuse, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
