Every dollar donated makes a difference in the Race to Erase MS and 72% of every dollar funds vital important research through their Center Without Walls program. They have come such a long way in such a short amount of time as a result of remarkable people such as you who have contributed so generously to help raise awareness and invaluable funds to support MS research.

There are 4 ways you can help Erase MS.

1. Join the Virtual Race to Erase MS: Fundraise online to find a cure while earning prizes.

2. Donate: Learn more about how you can make a tax-deductible donation to the Race to Erase MS.

3. Shop: Check out all the amazing limited edition campaign products. From Avril Lavigne and Paris Hilton designed shirts to fun bracelets and scarves, they’re sure to have something you’ll love.

4. Send a Tribute: Pay tribute to friends and family by making a tax-deductible donation to the Race to Erase MS. A loving card will be sent with your personal message to friends and family on your behalf.