Race to Erase MS founder, Nancy Davis hosted a kick-off luncheon at Steak 48 to announce that the 30th anniversary of the Race to Erase MS Gala will take place on Friday, June 2, 2023 at the Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles.

The annual Gala is one of the most important fundraising events supporting innovative research and therapeutic approaches to eradicate MS through the foundation’s Center Without Walls program.

The Center Without Walls program is a collaboration between eight of the leading MS research centers across the country, who work together as a team on groundbreaking research with the goal of treating and, ultimately, finding a cure for MS. This year marks the 30th anniversary of the legendary, celebrity-filled Gala, where guests will participate in a silent auction before enjoying dinner featuring live musical performances. The landmark event will also boast a fashion show from Hollywood-favorite fashion brand Cinq à Sept by Jane Siskin.

Founder and CEO of Cinq à Sept Jane Siskin said at the luncheon, “This is our first time participating in this amazing effort…30 years is an incredible accomplishment, and to be part of the 30th anniversary is a big deal for us…We’re hoping to create some excitement and hope to help them raise as much money as they possibly can.” Siskin also shared that the fashion show will include a sneak preview of what’s coming in the next new fall season.

In talking about the 30th anniversary of Race to Erase MS, Davis said, “It’s pretty much a banner year to think [about] this crazy dream of finding a cure for MS, or even finding a medication 30 years ago, and today, there’s now 25 drugs on the market to help stop the progression of MS. That is nothing short of a miracle.” Davis continued, “It has been an honor and my mission to continue to make progress over the last 30 years and we hope to continue to make further advancements over the next 30 to come.” Davis concluded, “There’s so much on the horizon, and we’re really positive about the fact that we’re going to find a cure.”

USC’s Dr. Lilyana Amezcua, Cedars-Sinai’s Dr. Nancy L. Sicotte, and UCLA’s Dr. Rhonda R. Voskuhl doctors from The Center Without Walls program also joined the luncheon to shed light on the advancements that have been made in treating MS. Some of these advancements include having the ability to diagnose MS earlier than ever before, discoveries within MS with ties to aging, validating MRI Biomarkers for MS, having over 20 Disease Modifying Therapies, and making strides toward treatments that target the brain through neuroscience.

Race to Erase MS was founded in 1993 by Nancy Davis and is dedicated to the treatment and ultimate cure of Multiple Sclerosis. Since the Race to Erase MS foundation was created, there has been more than $50 million raised and 22 FDA approved therapies created to aggressively fight MS that have provided hope, inspiration, and resources to those in the Multiple Sclerosis community. The Gala directly benefits the foundation’s Center Without Walls program, a unique collaboration between the world’s leading MS research scientists and investigators who have bolstered their individual efforts into collective action that has led to exciting discoveries in the search for a cure.

Davis also created the annual “Orange You Happy to Erase MS” campaign, which takes place for the entire month of May (MS Awareness Month) and adds yet another branch of fundraising for MS research. Throughout the month, a variety of orange products, many of which are specially created for this initiative, are sold to benefit the cause and elevate public awareness about MS.

The Race to Erase Gala kick-off luncheon was generously hosted at upscale steakhouse, Steak 48 located on 9680 Wilshire Blvd in Beverly Hills. A classic American steakhouse at its core, the restaurant aims to offer guests an unparalleled dining experience and serves the finest USDA prime steaks and succulent seafood, along with inventive and classically inspired side dishes and appetizers in an intimate and vibrant setting. The restaurant is owned by James Beard nominated brothers Jeffrey and Mike Mastro.