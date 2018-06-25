Nancy O’Dell was inducted into the American Red Cross's National Celebrity Cabinet in 2002 as part of the Red Cross’s Entertainment Outreach Program to help the organization highlight important initiatives and response efforts.

O’Dell also serves as a celebrity spokesperson for the March Of Dimes (MOD). She has been a spokesperson for the March of Dimes since 1998’s Blue Jeans for Babies Campaign. The campaign’s goal was to raise awareness regarding pre-conception care for women who are of childbearing age and to help in preventing birth defects and infant mortality. In addition to raising awareness, O’Dell has spent countless hours raising funds for MOD. As a fund raising measure O’Dell attempted to make as many cameo appearances as possible on popular television programs.

O’Dell also acts as an international board member for Best Buddies International, a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. In June 2002, Best Buddies honored O’Dell with the organization’s Spirit of Leadership Award. This honor has previously been bestowed upon Muhammad Ali, Maria Shriver and Olympian Carl Lewis.

O’Dell also serves as a Celebrity Ambassador for Childhelp USA, an organization committed to meeting the needs of abused and neglected children.