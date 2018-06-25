Nancy O'Dell
17
charities
19
causes
42
articles
1
video

Nancy O’Dell was inducted into the American Red Cross's National Celebrity Cabinet in 2002 as part of the Red Cross’s Entertainment Outreach Program to help the organization highlight important initiatives and response efforts.

O’Dell also serves as a celebrity spokesperson for the March Of Dimes (MOD). She has been a spokesperson for the March of Dimes since 1998’s Blue Jeans for Babies Campaign. The campaign’s goal was to raise awareness regarding pre-conception care for women who are of childbearing age and to help in preventing birth defects and infant mortality. In addition to raising awareness, O’Dell has spent countless hours raising funds for MOD. As a fund raising measure O’Dell attempted to make as many cameo appearances as possible on popular television programs.

O’Dell also acts as an international board member for Best Buddies International, a non-profit organization whose mission is to enhance the lives of people with intellectual disabilities. In June 2002, Best Buddies honored O’Dell with the organization’s Spirit of Leadership Award. This honor has previously been bestowed upon Muhammad Ali, Maria Shriver and Olympian Carl Lewis.

O’Dell also serves as a Celebrity Ambassador for Childhelp USA, an organization committed to meeting the needs of abused and neglected children.

Copyright © 2021 Look to the Stars, All rights reserved.

Other supporters of the same charities & foundations

Alison SweeneyAngie HarmonCourteney CoxEva LongoriaForest WhitakerJames McAvoyJennie GarthJoel MaddenMelissa Joan HartMiley CyrusMinnie DriverParis HiltonRachael RayScarlett JohanssonSting

Insights

Activity
Social reach

1 related place

Google trends for "Nancy O'Dell"
Available to Insiders only
Get Insider Access to these insights & more...

Causes supported 19

Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Diabetes, Disaster Relief, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Parkinson's Disease, Peace, Physical Challenges, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Women

Contact Nancy O'Dell

You can contact Nancy O'Dell using details from this service. (Or read our advice on how to contact celebrities)

Official web sites

No web sites are known

Browse celebrities in the same fields

Journalism, Television

More fields