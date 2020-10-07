Actress Alison Sweeney launched the website www.hydrationforall.com to promote hydration for families and assist charity:water.
She also hosted the celebrity charity jeans auction for Clothes Off Our Back in 2008.
Causes supported 21
Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, ALS, Animals, Autism, Cancer, Children, Creative Arts, Disaster Relief, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Hunger, Mental Challenges, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Refugees, Senior Citizen Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Women
