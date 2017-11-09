Got Your 6 is a campaign designed to change the conversation in America such that veterans and military families are seen as civic assets and leaders who will reinvigorate our community. The campaign combines the reach and resources of the top American entertainment studios, networks and agencies with the expertise and commitment of more than two dozen nonprofit organizations. Through an extensive media footprint and a set of substantial service commitments, Got Your 6 will ensure successful reintegration of veterans into civilian life.

Be the Change, Inc., an independent not-for-profit organization, is the organizing body and fiscal sponsor of Got Your 6.