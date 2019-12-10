Mark Ruffalo
Mark Ruffalo is a renewable energy advocate and founder of Water Defense. He is also on the Board of Directors for The Solutions Project, which accelerates the transition to 100% clean, renewable energy for all people and purposes.

Mark Ruffalo penned an on-line article outlining his concern about the lack of regulation in natural gas drilling.

Mark Ruffalo has supported the following charities listed on this site:

Causes supported 12

Alzheimer's Disease, Environment, Gender Equality, Health, LGBT Support, Miscellaneous, Oceans, Peace, Poverty, Veteran/Service Member Support, Water, Women

