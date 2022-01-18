Global non-profit Captain Planet Foundation has announced that Jane Fonda, Bill Nye, and Jerome Foster II are to be recognized for their outstanding work as real-life environmental heroes at the organization’s 30th Anniversary Gala on Saturday, March 19, 2022 in Atlanta.

In support of their mission to engage and empower young people to be environmental problem-solvers, Captain Planet Foundation holds one of the Southeast’s largest eco-benefits. The charitable evening both recognizes extraordinary sustainability efforts of honorees and raises funds for the Foundation’s programming and grant-making. Previous award recipients at Captain Planet Foundation Galas have included: Mark Ruffalo, Dr. Jane Goodall, President Jimmy Carter, Sir Richard Branson, Ludacris, Dr. Sanjay Guptay, Xiuhtezcatl Martinez, and HRH Prince Charles.

The 2022 Captain Planet Foundation Honorees are:

Exemplar Award: Jane Fonda

Jane Fonda is a two-time Academy Award-winning actor, producer, author, activist, and fitness guru. Jane leads Fire Drill Fridays, the national movement to protest government inaction on climate change in partnership with Greenpeace USA. In her latest book, “What Can I Do? My Path From Climate Despair To Action”, Jane details her personal journey with the movement and provides solutions for communities to combat the climate crisis. Jane also notably celebrated her 80th birthday by raising $1 million for each of her nonprofits, Georgia Campaign for Adolescent Power & Potential and The Women’s Media Center.

Superhero for the Earth Award: Bill Nye

As the creator and host of the Emmy Award-winning television series “Bill Nye the Science Guy,” Nye has introduced viewers to science and engineering in an entertaining and accessible manner, fostering an understanding and appreciation for the science that makes our world work. Today, Nye is a respected champion of scientific literacy who has challenged opponents of evidence-based education and policy on climate change, evolution and critical thinking. He currently serves as CEO of The Planetary Society, the world’s largest and most influential non-governmental space organization, co-founded by Carl Sagan.

Young Hero for the Earth Award: Jerome Foster II

Jerome Foster II is the youngest-ever White House Advisor in United States history, serving on the White House Environmental Justice Advisory Council within the Biden administration. He has been a leading voice for Black and indigenous visibility in climate activism, and is one of the major organizers of Fridays for Future Washington; holding weekly climate strikes at the front gates of the White House for over 57 weeks. He is the Founder & Executive Director of OneMillionOfUs, an international youth voting organization that is building a youth coalition between five major social movements, one of which is climate change, while working together to educate and mobilize one million young people to vote in their national elections. Jerome founded an international youth-led, climate-focused news outlet called The Climate Reporter, which has writers in 11 countries.

“Our Gala provides us with the privilege of acknowledging and celebrating individuals and organizations who are true exemplars of our mission,” said Leesa Carter-Jones, President and CEO of Captain Planet Foundation. “We know it will be an inspirational and fun evening, but most importantly, the funds raised will transform the lives of young people around the world by helping them become the change-makers our planet needs.”

This year’s Gala coincides with the Foundation’s 30th Anniversary and will celebrate the launch of the global Planeteer Alliance. Since its inception, Captain Planet Foundation has funded 3,300+ hands-on environmental education projects with schools and nonprofits that serve children in all 50 U.S. states and in 35 countries internationally. More than 1.6 million children have directly participated in and benefited from these educational projects; and subsequently more than 10.5 million kids have been impacted.

The 2022 Gala will be held in Atlanta and hosted by Christi Paul, Weekend Morning Anchor at “CNN New Day” and HLN’s “The Daily Share”, and Hannah Testa, a sustainability advocate, author, international speaker, founder of Hannah4Change, CNN’s ‘Teen Earth Day Hero’ honoree, and one of People Magazine’s ‘10 Girls Changing the World’. The event will also feature an exciting live and silent auction. In addition to the in-person event, there will be a virtual presentation of the Gala for viewers to participate in from around the globe.

The Gala’s Visionary sponsor is Delta Air Lines. Guardian sponsors are The Atlantan/Modern Luxury and WarnerMedia. Hero sponsors are The Coca-Cola Company; Cox Media; coolperx; Dole Packaged Foods; Jane Smith Turner Foundation; Kellogg Garden Products; Genuine Parts Company; EJF Philanthropies; Drummond; the Ray C. Anderson Foundation; Novelis; Randy Rudderman MD FACS Plastic Surgery; Ted’s Montana Grill; and Ted Turner Enterprises. Gala co-chairs are Letty and Bill Ashworth; Ginair and George McKerrow; and Jennifer and Randy Rudderman.

To learn more about Captain Planet Foundation, please visit www.CaptainPlanetFoundation.org.