The 9th Annual Blue Jacket Fashion Show kicked off New York Fashion Week on World Cancer Day, raising awareness and funds to support the prostate community, improve early detection and reduce mortality.

Don Lemon attends Blue Jacket Fashion Show

Credit/Copyright: Getty Images for Blue Jacket

The Blue Jacket Fashion Show, now in its 9th year, continues to elevate prostate cancer awareness, as stars hit the runway at their annual event. The event’s presenting sponsor is Johnson & Johnson. Additional sponsorship from LISC. The show benefits ZERO Prostate Cancer, the nation’s leading advocacy, awareness, and support foundation.

In addition to live streaming the event at FGI.org, FGI hosted “viewing parties” across the country hosted by local FGI chapters in Chicago, Philadelphia, San Antonio, Washington DC, Saint Louis and Kansas City.

Additionally, community members, event participants, and guests were invited to get screened for prostate cancer with a quick and easy prostate-specific antigen (PSA) test provided by Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City. The screening will be available throughout the day at both Carver Bank and the Bedford Stuyvesant Restoration Corporation.

Stars that took part included Don Lemon, Tamron Hall, Bill Nye, Nigel Barker and many more.