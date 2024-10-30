Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research tonight celebrated the 26th annual Angel Ball in New York City, hosted by co-founders, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter.

Busta Rhymes performs onstage as Gabrielle's Angel Foundation hosts Angel Ball 2024

Credit/Copyright: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

The star-studded event took place at Cipriani Wall Street and raised almost $3 million for cancer research.

Angel Ball is known for its amazing live entertainment and honors outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year, the Angel Ball honored Grace Cayre, a children’s book author and devoted mother of three with a passion for philanthropy. For over two decades, Grace has selflessly volunteered her time at cancer centers, hospitals, and pediatric wards, inspired by her personal experiences with loved ones affected by cancer. Grace has organized numerous fashion events and creative initiatives, raising vital funds for esteemed institutions such as Memorial Sloan Kettering, the Ronald McDonald House, and the Morris I Franco Cancer Center. Through her tireless efforts, she aims to bring hope and support to those impacted by cancer, while advancing crucial research towards a cure.

The black-tie fête was emceed by two-time Emmy Award-winning TV Host, Journalist & bestselling author Tamron Hall and Emily in Paris actor Lucien Laviscount. In a powerful moment during the evening, cancer survivor Jace Yawnick shared his story and spoke about the importance of life-saving research.

Guests enjoyed a special performance by Tony Award-winning actress Adrienne Warren, who performed Impossible Dream as well as a custom duet with up and coming rapper, Luke K. Later in the evening, they danced the night away to DJ MAD MARJ and Busta Rhymes who performed his hits Put Your Hands Where My Eyes Could See, Don’t Cha, Break Ya Neck, I Know What You Want, and All I Do Is Win.

The evening’s notable guests included: Ubah Hassan, Adrienne Warren, Angela Simmons, Ben Vereen, Clive Davis, Dennis Basso, Ellen von Unwerth, Elizabeth Segerstrom, Erin Lichy & Abe Lichy, Jessica Cruel, Joy Corrigan, Kela Walker, Keni Silva, Luke K., Luann de Lesseps, Margaret Josephs, Melissa Boloña, Racquel Chevremont, Shabnam & Shaghayegh Safazadeh, Simon Huck, Ramona Singer, Thomas Pierce, DJ Timo Weiland and many others.

Presenters for the gala included Ubah Hassan, FOX-5 NY’s Bianca Castillo Peters and Star Jones, who hosted the evening’s paddle raise.

The live auction was conducted by Jamie McDonald featured several exceptional luxury vacations such as a takeover of Naviva, A Four Seasons Resort, located on the pacific coast of Mexico, offering exclusive use of the intimate resort for up to 30 guests for three days, a 7-day stay at SHA Mexico wth a tailored life-changing longevity journey, featuring personalized treatments, and diagnostic services deisgned to enhance your health, as well an unforgettable stay at one of LVH’s ultra-elite private homes, the fabulous Villa Oceane in Old Fort Bay Bahamas. The auction also featured a stunning piece from celebrity jeweler Lorraine Schwartz. In one of the most anticipated moments of the night, Angel Ball guests had the rare and exclusive opportunity to bid on a limited edition sculpture by international artist Enrique Cabrera, entitled “The Golden Apple” – the first of its kind to ever be auctioned off, which sold for $300,000. Cabrera’s recent work, “The Big Apple” is the first and largest Apple sculpture ever installed in the heart of New York City.

The Gala also presented a dedicated art auction with works of art by artists in attendance including Enrique Cabrera, Enoc Perez, Fer Da Silva, Jason Naylor, Nick Moss and Ross Pino. These pieces and more will be featured in an online auction with an additional silent auction hosted by Charitybuzz through November 5th.

The evening was presented by Mielle Organics and Lorraine Schwartz, with additional sponsors including Dennis & Co., Valmont, Naviva®, The Macallan, Windsor International Limo, Inc., and the Four Seasons Hotel New York Downtown, with event styling and decor by CAMILLA. Food and Beverage sponsors include Whispering Angel, Tito’s Handmade Vodka and IKRAA Caviar.

Honorary Chairs of the Gala include Amy & Brian France, Marc J. Leder and Monique Rodriguez.

Co-Chairs include Alana Kramer, Alex Pita, Alisa Roever, Amanda Ruisi, Andrea DiNunzio, Ayaan Ahmed, Becca Morris, Brendan Brown, Camilla Olsson, Donna Poyiadjis, Eugenia Bullock, Evelyn Cueva, Gali Silvester, Hugh Barton, Janna Bullock, Lauren Wesley Wilson, Leelia Strogov, Louise Kornfeld, Michele Rella, Nicoletta Kolpakov, Nicole Salmasi, Norah Lawlor, Shelli Stelmak, Thomas Pierce, and Yelena Feureman.