Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research was created in 1996, when Grammy-nominated songwriter and philanthropist Denise Rich lost her daughter Gabrielle, a vibrant 27-year-old actress and Hodgkin’s lymphoma survivor, to acute myelogenous leukaemia. Gabrielle’s mother and sisters, Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, believed the best way to honour Gabrielle’s memory was to create a Foundation that would fund the best and brightest scientific researchers with the hope that less toxic treatments, and ultimately a cure, might be discovered.
Celebrity supporters 65
Gabrielle's Angel Foundation has received support from the following celebrities listed on this site:
- Alicia Keys
- Alicia Quarles
- Alina Baikova
- Alyssa Miller
- Amaury Nolasco
- Bar Refaeli
- Bethenny Frankel
- Billy Joel
- Blake Lively
- Boris Becker
- Caroline Rhea
- Chaka Khan
- Clive Davis
- Deborra-Lee Furness
- Debra Messing
- Denise Rich
- Donna Karan
- Earth, Wind & Fire
- Eddie Vedder
- Estelle
- Ethan Zohn
- Evan Ross
- George Hamilton
- Hailey Rhode Bieber
- Howard Stern
- Hugh Jackman
- Irina Shayk
- Jamie Foxx
- Jeff Gordon
- Jeff Tweedy
- Jennifer Hudson
- Kris Jenner
- Lady Gaga
- La La Anthony
- LeBron James
- Lorraine Bracco
- Ludacris
- Martha Stewart
- Maxwell
- Montel Williams
- Natalie Cole
- Nicky Hilton
- Nile Rodgers
- Paris Hilton
- Pharrell Williams
- Rita Ora
- Robin Thicke
- Rocsi Diaz
- Russell Simmons
- Ryan Reynolds
- Salman Rushdie
- Selenis Leyva
- Selita Ebanks
- Shepard Fairey
- Smokey Robinson
- Sofia Vergara
- Star Jones
- Tallia Storm
- The Edge
- Tim Cook
- Tommy Hilfiger
- Tyson Chandler
- U2
- Usher
- Wynonna
