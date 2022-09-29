Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research announced today that their annual signature fundraiser, the Angel Ball hosted by co-founders, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, will return to New York City’s Cipriani Wall Street on October 24th after a brief residency in Southampton, NY due to the pandemic.

The star-studded event, known for its amazing live entertainment and celebrity participants, honors those outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year, the Angel Ball will honor John Paulson – President, Paulson & Co. Inc. and Michael Vranos – Chief Executive Officer, Ellington Management Group, LLC with Marc J. Leder – Co-Chief Executive Officer, Sun Capital Partners, Inc., and Amy & Brian France serving as Honorary Chairs.

Guests at the black-tie fête, emceed by TODAY Lifestyle Contributor & New York Times Best-selling author Jill Martin will be treated to special live performances by Grammy winning artist, Chaka Khan and Grammy-nominated recording artist, actor, entrepreneur, philanthropist and media personality, Fat Joe. Guests will later dance the night away to music by DJ Cassidy.

“We are thrilled to be returning to the energy of New York City and look forward to an amazing evening celebrating two dedicated supporters of cancer research,” said Denise Rich.

The event, sponsored by Lorraine Schwartz will also feature a live auction by Lydia Fenet, along with a paddle raise, led by Star Jones. A silent auction will be hosted by Charitybuzz and will run online from October 13 – October 27.

For ticketing, please call: (646) 861-2033 or email: info@gabriellesangels.org or click here. For more information about Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation for Cancer Research, please visit gabriellesangels.org.