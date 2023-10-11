Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research has announced that Mary J. Blige will perform at their annual signature fundraiser, the Angel Ball.

Hosted by Co-Founders, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter, will celebrate its 25th Anniversary on Monday, October 23rd at Cipriani Wall Street, in New York City.

The star-studded event, known for its amazing live entertainment and celebrity participants, honors outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year, the Angel Ball will honor Hospitality Entrepreneur Richie Akiva and Founder and CEO of The Elizabeth Elting Foundation, Elizabeth Elting. Honorary Chairs of the Gala include Amy & Brian France, Marc J. Leder and Warren Lichtenstein.

Guests at the black-tie fête, emceed by Two-time Emmy Award-winning TV Host, Journalist & Author Tamron Hall, will be treated to exciting live performances and later dance the night away to music by Grammy Award winning, R&B legend, Jermaine Dupri.

Find out more here.