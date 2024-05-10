Mary J. Blige, PEPSI, Live Nation Urban and MVD Inc. announce the talent, official sponsors and exclusive experiences offered at the third annual Strength of a Woman Summit, being held Saturday, May 11th at The Glasshouse in New York City.

THIRD ANNUAL STRENGTH OF A WOMAN SUMMIT

This year’s event will be co-hosted by comedian and co-host of The Breakfast Club, Jess Hilarious and award-winning on-air talent, journalist and podcaster, Gia Peppers. The event is free for everyone who completes the registration form HERE.

The Strength of a Woman Summit is the ultimate destination that brings the festival’s mission and purpose of empowerment, elevation, education, and equity to life with inspiring programming, pivotal panels, keynote speakers, workshops and experiences, focused on wellness, culture, finance and entrepreneurship, style, beauty, podcasts and much more. Notable key speakers, for the free event, include Taraji P. Henson, Tasha Smith, Method Man, Marsai Martin, Larenz Tate, Angie Martinez, Pinky Cole Hayes, Crystal Renee Hayslett, Misa Hylton, Bevy Smith, Claire Sulmers, Michael Rainey Jr. and more. GRAMMY and Emmy award-winning and Oscar-nominated artist, actress, producer, entrepreneur and founder of Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit, Mary J. Blige will also participate in one of the panel conversations. Blige’s intention for the Summit is not only to bring incredible talent to the stage, but to provide the New York community with resources that will help uplift, inspire, and equip attendees to achieve success in each of the focus areas.

The Strength Of A Woman Summit is free for attendees, due to the tremendous support of its official sponsors Mielle Organics, Verizon Business, Starz, and ASCAP.

PEPSI, the festival’s returning partner, will be on-site to offer attendees delicious food, custom cocktails and mocktails and complimentary beverages at the Pepsi Dig In Village, capturing the diverse flavors of the major foodie city. Pepsi Dig In, the brand’s platform designed to drive access, business growth, and awareness for Black-owned restaurants, will spotlight and feature dishes from five female-owned restaurants: Slutty Vegan, Melba’s, 2 Girls & A Cookshop, Aunts Et Uncles and Je T’aime Patisserie.The food will be available for purchase throughout the day to go towards supporting these businesses.

Guests can make every bite better with Pepsi and pair their flavorful meals with Pepsi-inspired craft cocktails and mocktails created by mixologist Camille Harris, as well as with refreshing beverages including Pepsi, Pepsi Zero Sugar, Pepsi Wild Cherry, Pepsi Zero Sugar Wild Cherry, Starry, Starry Zero Sugar, bubly sparkling water, and LIFEWTR.

Additional Sponsored Activations and Experience Offerings Include:

The panels are only one star-studded component of the Summit. Activations include a tooth gem station where more daring visitors can Get Gem’d and add a little sparkle to their smiles, as well as a myriad of memorable photo moments to capture them. A lush build-your-own bouquet bar allows the romantics to hand pick their favorite blooms from an array of seasonal flowers and verdant accents to create distinct floral arrangements reflective of their unique style.

Guests can explore “Mary’s Living Room,” a welcoming sanctuary featuring the varietals of the Sun Goddess wine collection, Sister Love’s bold jewelry designs and the specially made Strength of a Woman merch. They’ll also immerse themselves in the music and memories of Mary J. Blige’s “My Life” in our custom listening booth, created as a special tribute to the 30th anniversary of the iconic album.

In addition to Pepsi’s Dig In Village, Mielle’s beauty carousel boasts hair demos and services with an onsite hairstylist and giveaways of their must-have products. Verizon Business is also inviting attendees to delve into the brand’s suite of small business offerings while also enjoying complimentary charging services of their mobile devices.

Created and curated by the iconic GRAMMY award-winning singer and songwriter, Mary J. Blige, Strength of a Woman Festival and Summit is the only festival experience in the market, brought to you exclusively by an all-Black, female team, and will arrive this spring to the birthplace of Hip-Hop, New York City. After selling out in less than 72 hours last year, the festival will bring, what is sure to be, iconic moments with three incredible nights of music and entertainment.