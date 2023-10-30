Gabrielle's Angel Foundation for Cancer Research raised over $2.8 million and counting at the 25th Annual Angel Ball hosted by co-founders, songwriter Denise Rich and her daughters Daniella Rich Kilstock and Ilona Rich Schachter.

Mary J. Blige performs onstage at Angel Ball 2023

Credit/Copyright: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Gabrielle's Angel Foundation

The star-studded event, known for its amazing live entertainment and celebrity participants, honors outstanding individuals who have made significant humanitarian and philanthropic contributions in support of cancer research. This year, the Angel Ball honored Hospitality Entrepreneur Richie Akiva, Founder and CEO, Mielle Organics and Founder, Mielle Cares Monique Rodriguez, and Founder and CEO of The Elizabeth Elting Foundation Elizabeth Elting. Honorary Chairs of the Gala included Amy & Brian France, Marc J. Leder and Warren Lichtenstein.

Guests at the black-tie fête, emceed by two-time Emmy Award-winning TV Host, Journalist and Author Tamron Hall, were treated to exciting live performances by Mary J. Blige who sang “Real Life,” “Family Affair,” “Love No Limit,” and “No Drama;” Robin Thicke who had the crowd on their feet while performing “Blurred Lines;” and Chloe Jane and Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer Miri Ben-Ari whose jaw-dropping hip-hop violin performance had the crowd mesmerized. Guests later danced the night away to music by Grammy Award winning, R&B legend, Jermaine Dupri. Other notable attendees included Bobby Shmurda, Candace Bushnell, Clive Davis, Dennis Basso, Dylan Penn, Eric Bergen, G-Eazy, Emilia Fazzalari, Gretta Monahan, Julia Chatterley, Keni Silva, Lexi Wood, Leonardo DiCaprio, Luann de Lesseps, Michael Bolton & Heather Kerzner, Mayor Eric Adams, Monte Lippman, Nicole Miller, Candace Bushnell, Brian Stokes Mitchell, Montego Glover, Myles Frost, Dee & Tommy Hilfiger, Tina Knowles, Tobey Maquire, Tyrod Taylor, Ubah Hassan, and more.

The evening was presented by Cincoro Tequila, Farfetch, Mielle Organics and Lorraine Schwartz, with additional sponsors including Automotive Sponsor Dennis & Co., Armand de Brignac Champagne, Valmont, Tito’s Handmade Vodka, The Macklowe, Whispering Angel and IKRAA Caviar.

A live auction conducted by Jamie McDonald featured a fabulous and restorative stay at Casa Maxence in Barcelona; a gorgeous pair of earrings by Lorraine Schwartz Jewelry; a stay at the incredible ultra-luxury, eco retreat Casa Loro provided by LVH Global; a private party at American Dream; and a luxurious stay at SHA Wellness Clinic which received so much excitement that founder, Alejandro Batallar generously doubled the offer.

Additional funds were raised with a paddle raise led by Star Jones. Guests donating $1,000 or more received an original painting by artist Fer Da Silva, which were on display in a large mosaic at the event.

Additionally, during the program, it was announced that the first two recipients of the $1M grant co-funded with The Mark Foundation for Cancer Research had recently been selected. This two-year grant will allow Gabrielle’s Angel Foundation to re-invest in their grantees’ impactful work while helping to accelerate progress by bringing together scientists and institutions for collaboration.