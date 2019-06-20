Blige founded FFAWN with Steve Stoute.
She featured in two advertisements for the M·A·C AIDS Fund, one with Lil' Kim in 2000 and the other with Elton John and Shirley Manson in 2002.
Mary J. Blige has supported the following charities listed on this site:
Causes supported 25
Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women
