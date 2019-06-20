Mary J. Blige
Blige founded FFAWN with Steve Stoute.

She featured in two advertisements for the M·A·C AIDS Fund, one with Lil' Kim in 2000 and the other with Elton John and Shirley Manson in 2002.

Causes supported 25

Abuse, Adoption, Fostering, Orphans, AIDS & HIV, At-Risk/Disadvantaged Youths, Cancer, Children, Civil Rights, Creative Arts, Depression and Suicide, Disaster Relief, Economic/Business Support, Education, Family/Parent Support, Health, Human Rights, Hunger, LGBT Support, Mental Challenges, Peace, Philanthropy, Physical Challenges, Poverty, Unemployment/Career Support, Veteran/Service Member Support, Women

